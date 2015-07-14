OSLO, - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SEB
The Swedish banking group reported second-quarter operating
profit above expectations on Tuesday as high volatility
increased customers demand for hedging..
GJENSIDIGE
The Norwegian non-life insurer posted second-quarter pretax
earnings above expectations on Tuesday due to few large claims
in the period and premium growth..
NOKIA
The Finnish telecoms network maker confirmed late on Monday
that it may start designing and licensing mobile phone handsets
in 2016.
