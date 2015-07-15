The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
DET NORSKE
The Norwegian oil firm reported second-quarter operating
earnings below expectations and said it had decided to appeal a
government decision on how to divide ownership in the Johan
Sverdrup oil field.
For more on the company, click on
AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil services firm posted second-quarter
earnings short of expectations, hit by the global downturn in
petroleum industry investments, and maintained its medium-term
market share outlook.
For more on the company, click on
STOREBRAND
The insurer posted group results of 459 million Norwegian
crowns ($56.46 million), falling just short of the 468 million
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
SKF
The world's biggest bearings maker reports second quarter
results at 0600 GMT. Adjusted operating earnings are seen up
23.5 percent to 2.74 billion Swedish crowns ($321.9 million), a
Reuters poll of analysts showed. [ID:nL8N0ZP2DR
For more on the company, click on
GETINGE
The medical technology firm is due to post second quarter
results at 0600 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) are seen having risen 3 percent to 932
million Swedish crowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.5120 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 8.1293 Norwegian crowns)