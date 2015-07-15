The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm reported second-quarter operating earnings below expectations and said it had decided to appeal a government decision on how to divide ownership in the Johan Sverdrup oil field.

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil services firm posted second-quarter earnings short of expectations, hit by the global downturn in petroleum industry investments, and maintained its medium-term market share outlook.

STOREBRAND

The insurer posted group results of 459 million Norwegian crowns ($56.46 million), falling just short of the 468 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SKF

The world's biggest bearings maker reports second quarter results at 0600 GMT. Adjusted operating earnings are seen up 23.5 percent to 2.74 billion Swedish crowns ($321.9 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed. [ID:nL8N0ZP2DR

GETINGE

The medical technology firm is due to post second quarter results at 0600 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen having risen 3 percent to 932 million Swedish crowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.5120 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 8.1293 Norwegian crowns)