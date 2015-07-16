The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SWEDBANK

Swedish banking group Swedbank reported second-quarter net earnings in line with market expectations but said negative interest rates put the bank's profits under renewed pressure.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's largest bank reports second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Operating profit is seen rising 27 percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.30 billion), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, data from industry body the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Wednesday.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The budget airline reported second-quarter earnings lagging expectations but kept its guidance for production growth and unit costs this year.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian oil services firm, which builds large structures like platforms, posted second-quarter earnings above expectations and said it was revising its dividend policy because of a weaker market.

NORSKE SKOG

The Norwegian company posted a second-quarter net loss of 571 million Norwegian crowns, well below market expectations for a loss of 137 million. Operating revenues also fell short of analysts' expectations.

