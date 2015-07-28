HELSINKI, July 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major posted second-quarter profits better than forecasts on Tuesday and maintained its quarterly dividend despite taking a battering again by low oil prices. .

YIT

The Finnish builder reported its second-quarter core operating profit fell 46 percent from a year ago to 18.6 million euros ($20.6 million), missing analysts' average forecast of 25.3 million euros.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Michelin, a rival to the Finnish tyre maker, on Tuesday reported its first-half net income rose 13.3 percent from a year ago to 624 million euros.

UPM-KYMMENE

The world's largest maker of graphic papers such as newsprint and magazine paper, Finland's UPM-Kymmene, is expected to report its second-quarter core profit up 12 percent year-on-year on the back of cost cuts.

The report is due around 0630 GMT.

