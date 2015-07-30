The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
The Finnish mobile network gear maker posted a surprise rise
in quarterly profits helped by lucrative software sales and a
refusal to chase after lower-margin contracts that had hurt
profits previously.
TGS
The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported forecast-beating
operating profit for the second quarter and kept its 2015
revenue guidance even though it said the oil service market
remains challenging amid lower crude prices.
DNO
The Norwegian Middle-East focused oil firm said production
from its prize Tawke field Iraqi Kurdistan had continued
uninterrupted during this week's shut down of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan
pipeline in Turkey.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)