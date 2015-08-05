The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil and gas exploration firm reported a bigger than expected fall in second-quarter core profit and revenue, dented by low oil prices, and cut its 2015 production guidance while sticking to its target of producing 75,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of the year.

NESTE

The Finnish refiner reported a second-quarter core profit below market expectations, hit by restructuring and maintenance costs at one of its refineries.

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell 20 percent year-on-year to 24,100 units in July, according to preliminary data from ACT Research released late on Tuesday.

SCA

Socgen has raised its recommendation on shares in the Swedish hygiene products maker to hold from sell and raised its target price to 245 crowns from 190 crowns.

