The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker lifted its profit outlook in local currency terms for 2015 after a strong second quarter in which its key diabetes drug Victoza sold more than expected, offsetting price pressure in the United States.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

The budget airline transported 2.7 million passengers in July, the highest ever for a single month, and posted a record high load factor of 94 percent while its yield, or revenues per passenger kilometre, rose by six percent year-on-year. The firm's shares closed at an all-time high on Wednesday.

VOLVO CARS

The Chinese-owned firm has recalled around 10,000 of its new XC90 model cars due to a problem with the deployment of one of the car's airbags, daily Göteborgs-Posten wrote.

The problem relates to a panel covering the airbag.

"We have now come up with a new construction for the panel," the paper quoted Volvo Cars spokesman Stefan Elstrom saying.

