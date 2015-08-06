The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drug maker lifted its profit outlook in local
currency terms for 2015 after a strong second quarter in which
its key diabetes drug Victoza sold more than expected,
offsetting price pressure in the United States.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
The budget airline transported 2.7 million passengers in
July, the highest ever for a single month, and posted a record
high load factor of 94 percent while its yield, or revenues per
passenger kilometre, rose by six percent year-on-year. The
firm's shares closed at an all-time high on Wednesday.
VOLVO CARS
The Chinese-owned firm has recalled around 10,000 of its new
XC90 model cars due to a problem with the deployment of one of
the car's airbags, daily Göteborgs-Posten wrote.
The problem relates to a panel covering the airbag.
"We have now come up with a new construction for the panel,"
the paper quoted Volvo Cars spokesman Stefan Elstrom saying.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Editing by Simon Johnson)