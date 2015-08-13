The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group reports its second-quarter
earnings at 0600 GMT on Thursday.
Net profit is expected to drop by 64 percent. The net profit
in the second quarter 2014 was positively impacted by a $2.8
billion gain from sale of the majority share of Dansk
Supermarked Group and negatively impacted by impairments of $1.7
billion on Brazilian oil assets.
For more on the company, click on
AUSTEVOLL, LEROY
The two Norwegian seafood companies posted
better-than-expected second-quarter figures.
For more on the companies, click on,
ORIFLAME
The Swedish cosmetics maker reported second quarter earnings
above expectations on Thursday and said sales in the third
quarter so far had risen 4 percent.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)