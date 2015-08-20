The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
TELIASONERA
Kazakhstan's under-pressure tenge lost more than a quarter
of its value on Thursday after the oil producing central Asian
nation, hit hard by a sharp fall in world crude prices,
introduced a freely floating exchange rate for the currency.
Roughly seven percent of TeliaSonera's sales came from its
operations in the country during the first half of this year.
VOLVO
The Swedish company's truck deliveries rose 1 percent in
July, versus an expected increase of 6 percent in a Reuters
poll.
