The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
The budget airline reported August traffic data that showed
a growth of 9 percent in revenue passenger kilometres and a
higher yield than August last year.
ASTRAZENECA
The dual-listed drug maker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has approved an expanded indication for its
brilinta drug.
NORDIC INSURERS
HSBC has begun coverage of several Nordic insurance firms,
starting Denmark's Tryg and Norway's Gjensidige
with hold ratings and Topdanmark and Sampo
with buy ratings.
