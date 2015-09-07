COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company announced late on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted a so-called Priority Review to its daratumumab drug as a treatment for patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three different lines of therapy. The FDA aims to complete its review within six months.

