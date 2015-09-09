STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
COM HEM, TDC
Denmark's biggest telecoms network operator TDC has held
talks on and off over the past months to buy Swedish cable firm
Com Hem, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
In February, TDC had said it was not working on a bid on the
company.
For more on the companies, click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil company is hosting a capital
markets day on Wednesday. Investors will look for information on
how China's economic slowdown impacts its container shipping
business, the world's largest.
For more on the company, click
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki
newsrooms)