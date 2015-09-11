BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TELENOR, TELIASONERA, TDC
Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera and its Norwegian peer Telenor said on Friday they were withdrawing plans to merge their businesses in Denmark..
KVAERNER
Statoil awarded oil service firm Kvaerner a second steel jacket contract for Johan Sverdrup oilfield under a previously signed framework agreement, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said late on Thursday.
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason