The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOVO NORDISK
Shares in the world's largest insulin maker could come under pressure on Friday after rival Eli Lilly Thursday night presented data from a trial with a diabetes treatment that showed robust effect in reducing cardiovascular death, brokerage firm Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares of record on May 11, for FY 2016