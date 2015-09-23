The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

Nokia late on Tuesday confirmed that France will play a key role in its R&D operations after the Finnish company's proposed acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

It said it will invest further in the digital innovation ecosystem in France following the completion of the transaction, and repeated that it is committed not to cut French jobs for two years after the closure of the deal, beyond what Alcatel had already planned.

OUTOKUMPU

Inderes Equity Research cut its target price for the Finnish stainless steel company to 2.80 euros from 4.20 euros, but repeated its Accumulate rating, following the firm's profit warning and share price drop on Monday.

PGS

Moody's late on Tuesday said it had downgraded the Norwegian seismic surveyor's corporate family rating to B1 and that the rating outlook remained negative..

COLOPLAST

The Danish healthcare product maker said on Tuesday it will take a further provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the United States..

