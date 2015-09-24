STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
H&M
The Swedish fashion retailer reported quarterly pretax
profit and gross margin in line with expectations and said sales
so far in September were up 12 percent.
YIT
The Finnish builder, which hosts an investor and analyst
day, said its Russian consumer sales in the third quarter fell
to more than 600 apartments from 936 a year earlier.
