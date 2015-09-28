(Adds REC Silicon)
OSLO, Sept 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
REC SILICON
The solar firm said on Monday it was hopeful the United
States and China could resolve their trade war involving Chinese
solar panels imported to the U.S and U.S. polysilicon exported
to China.
Last week the firm said it may lay off 400 workers at its
plant in the state of Washington and shut its remaining
production capacity were the row to continue.
For more on the company, click on
NOVO NORDISK
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said late on
Friday approved Danish drugmakers diabetes drug Tresiba, two
years after rejecting the long-acting form of insulin.
Tresiba is already being sold in 30 countries, and analysts
expect annual sales of $2.4 billion by 2020, according to
Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
