(Adds REC Silicon)

OSLO, Sept 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

REC SILICON

The solar firm said on Monday it was hopeful the United States and China could resolve their trade war involving Chinese solar panels imported to the U.S and U.S. polysilicon exported to China.

Last week the firm said it may lay off 400 workers at its plant in the state of Washington and shut its remaining production capacity were the row to continue.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said late on Friday approved Danish drugmakers diabetes drug Tresiba, two years after rejecting the long-acting form of insulin.

Tresiba is already being sold in 30 countries, and analysts expect annual sales of $2.4 billion by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)