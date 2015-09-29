STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCANIA, VOLVO

Scania reckons the European heavy truck market will total around 260,000 heavy trucks this year with further growth next year, business daily Dagens Industri wrote.

"We don't see any signals that the improvement from earlier in the year is not going to continue, and we reckon the market is going to be strong in the fourth quarter as well," the paper quoted Scania sales director Henrik Henriksson, saying.

"Growth will continue next year even if it isn't as much as this year."

Rival Volvo has a forecast for the European market of 250,000 this year and "we don't think it will be any better next year," he said.

Henriksson said he expected the Brazilian truck market to be just under 40,000 units this year as the country's economy continues to struggle.

ALMA MEDIA, TALENTUM

Finnish media group Alma Media said it has agreed to buy Talentum, a smaller rival experienced in business papers, in a bid to boost profitability amid recession in the Nordic country.

Alma is offering 0.25 new shares and 0.70 euros for each share of Talentum. Talentum's board of directors backs the offer.

The combined sales of the companies was 367 million euros last year. Alma currently owns around 32 percent of Talentum.

(Additional reporting by Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo newsrooms) (Stockholm Newsroom)