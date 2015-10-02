STOCKHOLM Oct 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on day:

NORDEA

Nordea said that, following outcome from the ECB's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), it now expects a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio requirement of 15.4 percent by the end of the third quarter, higher than the 14.9 percent communicated by Sweden's FSA on Sept. 2.

"The increased requirements mainly relate to inadequate second line of defence and its involvement in the governance of the IRB system and modelling," Nordea said on Friday.

Nordea, which on June 30 had a ratio of 16.0 percent, said it had started to take action to mitigate the deficiencies.

AUTOLIV

The Swedish seat belt and airbag maker holds the second and last day of a capital markets event in Gothenburg, Sweden.

H&M

Morocco said on Thursday it was considering a boycott of Swedish companies operating in the North African kingdom, which include H&M, because of Sweden's position on the conflict over Western Sahara.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told Swedish radio on Friday that recognising West Sahara was not on the table currently although the government was looking over its West Sahara policy.

