April 14 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major asked its shareholders to renew its share buyback programme for another year.

It also said its recently announced plan to offer dividends in the form of discounted shares, known as a scrip dividend, would have a discount of up to 10 percent each quarter. The company in February announced a five-percent discount for its inaugural scrip payout.

For more on the company, click on

KESKO

Finland's second-biggest retailer said its sales fell 2.5 percent in March in comparable terms and local currencies amid tough price competition in its recession-hit home market.

For more on the company, click on

AXIS

The Swedish video surveillance firm, majority owned by Japan's Canon Inc, reported a rise in first-quarter operating profits to 153 million crowns ($18.75 million) and a 9.8 percent operating margin.

For more on the company, double click on

KAPPAHL

The Swedish clothing retailer reported a second quarter operating profit of 31 million Swedish crowns ($3.8 million), beating a forecast in a Reuters poll of 17.6 million crowns.

For more on the company, double click on

CASTELLUM

Swedish property firm Castellum said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy rival Norrporten for 14.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.72 billion), the Nordic country's biggest real estate deal since 2008.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.1608 Swedish crowns)