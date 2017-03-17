OSLO, March 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
KVAERNER and AKER SOLUTIONS
Norway's Statoil has awarded Kvaerner a contract for
upgrades on the Njord A platform valued at around 5 billion
Norwegian crowns ($588.52 million). Aker Solutions will be a
subcontractor of Kvaerner, and its share of the work is valued
at about 1 billion Norwegian crowns.
BAKKAFROST
Oslo listed Bakkafrost lowers expected harvest volumes for
2017 by around 2,000 tonnes after decision to harvest the
remaining fish at A-73 Hvannasund Norður due to ISA (Infectious
salmon anemia) suspicion.
SANDVIK
Barclays raises its recommendation on the Swedish industrial
company to "equal weight" from "underweight".
SSAB
Berenberg raises its recommendation on the Swedish steel
company to "hold" from "sell".
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 8.4959 Norwegian crowns)