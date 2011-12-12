(Corrects Vestas needs 1500 MW worth of orders to meet 2011
targets, not 7000)
NOKIA
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, the closest rival
to Nokia in the handset sales volume, said on Sunday its annual
sales this year had exceeded 300 million phones for the first
time in the company's history.
Analysts expect Nokia to sell around 400 million cellphones
this year.
VOLVO
The world's second biggest truck maker proposed on Monday
Carl-Henric Svanberg as new chairman.
A source told Reuters earlier this month the BP chairman
planned to remain in his role at the oil major even if he took
up the the same position at the Swedish truck maker.
TELIASONERA
The Swedish telecom operator's chief executive was quoted in
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri as saying that the firm
is still trying, with help from authorities, get a hold of
shares equal to more than 13 percent stake in Turkey's number
one mobile firm Turkcell.
In 2005, TeliaSonera agreed to buy partner Cukurova's stake
in Turkcell Holding for $3.1 billion. It would then have
controlled Turkcell, but Cukurova backed out of the deal,
leaving Telia first to try and force it to cough up the shares
and later to seek damages.
If TeliaSonera got a hold of the shares, which are on the
British Virgin Islands, Cukurova would lose all its ownership in
Turkcell, CEO Lars Nyberg told the paper.
SWEDBANK
Swedish lender Swedbank said on Sunday that
queues of people withdrawing money at its cash machines in
Latvia were due to a false rumour spread by social media that
Swedish banks had problems.
Short queues formed in Latvian capital Riga at some machines
to withdraw money. Latvian media said queues were longer in
other regions. The rumours began on the social networking
service Twitter, prompting some panicky withdrawals of funds.
Latvia's financial services authority said the rumours were
unfounded.
FLSMIDTH
The Danish engineering group is working to make Africa a
bigger market for the group than China during the course of the
next five to ten years, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The
supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and
minerals industries sees many years ahead before European and
U.S. markets will begin making large investments and see growth,
Berlingske said.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is working hard to
avoid another cut in its expectations for the full-year 2011,
business daily Borsen said. The group has reduced its chances of
a new downgrade following an Australian order, but still needs
about 1500 MW worth of orders before the end of the year to meet
2011 targets, Borsen said.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)