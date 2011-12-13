(Adds Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI Dec 13 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOVO NORDISK
The world's biggest insulin producer has employed two
detectives agencies in China to help identify the producer of
copies of the group's insulin injection pen, Novopen 4, daily
Jyllands-Posten reported. Police in China has so far found 300
copies of the pen, Jyllands-Posten said.
NOKIA, MICROSOFT
Microsoft, whose software Nokia will use in its future
smartphones, appointed a new head for its mobile phone software
group on Monday with Terry Myerson replacing Andy Lees, who led
the phone group since 2009.
SAMPO, TOPDANMARK
Finnish insurer Sampo is open to acquire Danish rival
Topdanmark, if the shares were cheaper, Sampo's Chairman Bjorn
Wahlroos said in a Reuters interview.
Sampo held a 23 percent stake in Topdanmark through its
property and casualty arm If as of end-June. Wahlroos said it
had not bought any more in the past several months.
"From that it can easily be inferred that we do not think
buying Topdanmark stock at 800-plus crowns per share makes a lot
of financial sense at the present time," Wahlroos said.
SSAB
Barclays starts the Swedish specialty steel maker with an
"underweight" rating while the Europan steel sector as a whole
gets a more positive view.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)