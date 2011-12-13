(Adds Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI Dec 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer has employed two detectives agencies in China to help identify the producer of copies of the group's insulin injection pen, Novopen 4, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. Police in China has so far found 300 copies of the pen, Jyllands-Posten said.

NOKIA, MICROSOFT

Microsoft, whose software Nokia will use in its future smartphones, appointed a new head for its mobile phone software group on Monday with Terry Myerson replacing Andy Lees, who led the phone group since 2009.

SAMPO, TOPDANMARK

Finnish insurer Sampo is open to acquire Danish rival Topdanmark, if the shares were cheaper, Sampo's Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said in a Reuters interview.

Sampo held a 23 percent stake in Topdanmark through its property and casualty arm If as of end-June. Wahlroos said it had not bought any more in the past several months.

"From that it can easily be inferred that we do not think buying Topdanmark stock at 800-plus crowns per share makes a lot of financial sense at the present time," Wahlroos said.

SSAB

Barclays starts the Swedish specialty steel maker with an "underweight" rating while the Europan steel sector as a whole gets a more positive view.

