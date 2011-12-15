(Adds Outotec and Wartsila)

HELSINKI Dec 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world's second-biggest apparel retailer posted a one percent drop in local-currency turnover at established stores in November, missing a consensus forecast for a narrow rise.

Including new stores, the budget fashion maker's sales were up 9 percent, missing an expected 10.2 percent rise.

OUTOTEC

Goldman Sachs has raised its price target on the Finnish mining technology firm to 57.00 euros from 47.60. It has also added the company to its pan-Europe conviction buy list.

WARTSILA

Goldman Sachs has lowered its recommendation on the Finnish ship and power plant enginemaker to sell from neutral and cut its target price to 21.40 euros from 23.90.

ERICSSON

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri recommends in an analysis the world's top supplier of mobile phone network infrastructure, saying the company offers more stability and focus after selling Sony Ericsson while its shares also look less risky.

It added, however, that competition from China's Huawei is more severe.

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion will restart its Turku plant in a next few days as damage caused by a fire last month have been fixed, daily Turun Sanomat reported.

Orion had earlier estimated production of some drugs might be halted for months due to shortage of raw materials, but supply chain boss Pekka Konsi said now the plant would get new raw materials shortly.

UPM-KYMMENE

Forestry group UPM-Kymmene is mulling selling Finnish Myllykoski mill to a carboard maker and has held preliminary talks with potential buyers, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.

UPM has concentrated in making paper and pulp, so turning the Myllykoski paper mill into carboard making would not compete with it.

UPM said last month it would close Myllykoski paper mill. It acquired last summer debt-laden rival Myllykoski, which operated Myllykoski mill, three mills in Germany and one in the United States.

DANSKE BANK, POHJOLA BANK

Fitch Ratings downgraded late on Wednesday five European banks, including Danske Bank and OP-Pohjola Group.

Pohjola Bank is part of OP-Pohjola Group.

Fitch said tighter capital markets and slower economic growth should indirectly hurt these banks' performance.

