(Adds Outotec and Wartsila)
HELSINKI Dec 15 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The world's second-biggest apparel retailer posted a one
percent drop in local-currency turnover at established stores in
November, missing a consensus forecast for a narrow rise.
Including new stores, the budget fashion maker's sales were
up 9 percent, missing an expected 10.2 percent rise.
OUTOTEC
Goldman Sachs has raised its price target on the Finnish
mining technology firm to 57.00 euros from 47.60. It has also
added the company to its pan-Europe conviction buy list.
WARTSILA
Goldman Sachs has lowered its recommendation on the Finnish
ship and power plant enginemaker to sell from neutral and cut
its target price to 21.40 euros from 23.90.
ERICSSON
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri recommends in an
analysis the world's top supplier of mobile phone network
infrastructure, saying the company offers more stability and
focus after selling Sony Ericsson while its shares also look
less risky.
It added, however, that competition from China's Huawei
is more severe.
ORION
Finnish drug maker Orion will restart its Turku plant in a
next few days as damage caused by a fire last month have been
fixed, daily Turun Sanomat reported.
Orion had earlier estimated production of some drugs might
be halted for months due to shortage of raw materials, but
supply chain boss Pekka Konsi said now the plant would get new
raw materials shortly.
UPM-KYMMENE
Forestry group UPM-Kymmene is mulling selling Finnish
Myllykoski mill to a carboard maker and has held preliminary
talks with potential buyers, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat
reported.
UPM has concentrated in making paper and pulp, so turning
the Myllykoski paper mill into carboard making would not compete
with it.
UPM said last month it would close Myllykoski paper mill. It
acquired last summer debt-laden rival Myllykoski, which operated
Myllykoski mill, three mills in Germany and one in the United
States.
DANSKE BANK, POHJOLA BANK
Fitch Ratings downgraded late on Wednesday five European
banks, including Danske Bank and OP-Pohjola Group.
Pohjola Bank is part of OP-Pohjola Group.
Fitch said tighter capital markets and slower economic
growth should indirectly hurt these banks' performance.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)