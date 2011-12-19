(Adds Pandora, Orc)

HELSINKI Dec 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAAB

A Swedish court will decide later on Monday whether to continue to give the struggling car company protection from creditors.

But Daily Dagens Industri wrote that Saab is likely put iteslf into bankruptcy today because funding due from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile has not arrived.

"The only thing that can change things is if (former owner) GM does an about face and agrees to a deal with Youngman," the paper quoted a source with knowledge of the process saying.

Last week, Youngman - which wants to take a stake in Saab - paid 3.4 million euros ($4.44 million) to the company. Further money, to cover unpaid salaries, had been expected before the court decision on creditor protection.

Earlier this month, Saab's administrator requested the Vanersborg court call time on creditor protection because the company, owned by Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile, had run out of money. Former Saab owner GM has vetoed deals that would have seen Chinese automakers take control of Saab.

ORC GROUP

Private equity backed Cidron Delfi on Monday said it had launched a 2.0 billion Swedish crown ($292 million) bid for Orc, a provider of software and services for brokerages and traders.

Cidron Delfi, indirectly owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII, said it was bidding 86 crowns per share for Orc, a 52 percent premium to the company's average share price over the last three months.

VOLVO

The world's number two truckmaker publishes delivery figures for November at 0730 GMT.

DANSKE BANK, A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Denmark's Danske Bank has chosen its board chairman, Eivind Kolding, to become its new chief executive officer and succeed retiring Peter Straarup, the bank said on Monday.

Kolding, who is chief executive of Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, will take over on Feb. 15.

Kolding will be succeeded as chairman of Danske Bank by Ole Andersen, Danske said.

Kolding will be replaced at Maersk Line by Soren Skou, head of the Maersk group's tankers business, A.P. Moller-Maersk said.

PANDORA

Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Monday it had appointed Bjorn Gulden to become its new chief executive from March 1.

Gulden, 46, is currently managing director of the German retail company Deichmann Group as well as president and CEO of the wholly owned retail chains Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes in the United States, Pandora A/S said.

NOKIA

The first Nokia flagship model using Microsoft's Windows Phone software failed to make the list of the 10 top-selling models in Britain during its first weeks of sales in November and December, Financial Times reported over weekend.

The report cited data from research firm GfK.

