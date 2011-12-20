(Adds Swedish Automobile)
HELSINKI Dec 20 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SWEDISH AUTOMOBILE
Business daily Dagens Industri reported that, after Swedish
Automobile-owned carmaker Saab was declared bankrupt on Monday,
Chinese investor Youngman is ready to make an offer for part of
the bankrupt's estate.
Proposed rescues this year involving Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile have been rejected by Saab's former owner General
Motors, which still licences technology to it.
Youngman mulls an offer first and foremost for Saab's new
platform Phoenix, according to the paper. "But we don't rule out
that there are other businesses that are not dependent on GM's
technology," it quoted Youngman's spokesman in Sweden Johan
Nylen as saying.
DANSKE BANK
Eivind Kolding, the incoming chief executive of the
country's biggest bank, is to focus on the bottomline and
streamlining in order to make the bank's returns at least match
that of its Nordic peers, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The new
CEO hopes to reach the goal in about three years.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer warns that the U.S.
market will face challenges if an attractive tax for the sector
is not renewed in about 12 months when it expires, but the
company still plans to hire 500 new staff in the country,
business daily Borsen reported.
