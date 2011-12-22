HELSINKI Dec 22 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steal maker sold its royalties rigths
in the Forrestania nickel mine in Western Australia to an
Australian company for 23 million euros.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)