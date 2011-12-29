HELSINKI Dec 29 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS,
The head of the German conglomerate Siemens'
Danish business believes prices of offshore wind turbines could
be reduced by around 40 percent in the future, business daily
Borsen said. The price drop could be necessary to make the
investment more attractive, Jan Kjaersgaard was quoted as
saying.
Denmark's Vestas is the world's biggest wind turbine
manufacturer.
($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)