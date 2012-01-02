(Adds Scanfil)

HELSINKI Jan 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCANFIL

Trading in shares of the Finnish subcontractor to Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks will start again on the Helsinki bourse after Sievi Capital spun off its network equipment arm.

ARCHER

Drill- and well service company Archer cut its fourth-quarter guidance on weaker-than-expected operations in November and said its chief executive would depart.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, would be in the "mid $80s million," below a November guidance for "lower $90s million", it said.

It added that Jorgen Rasmussen will "transition out" of his role as group chief executive to pursue other interests and Fredrik Halvorsen will serve as vice chairman and Chief Executive until a permanent replacement is found.

COLOPLAST

The Danish healthcare products maker believes it can create quite a lot of growth in the group's US sales, business daily Borsen said. The company currently generates just under 75 percent of its turnover in crisis-hit Europe, Borsen said.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Shares in the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer could fall further after a 65 percent drop in 2011, business daily Borsen said.

The group still needs orders to meet its order intake guidance for 2011 in spite of a large number of announced orders just before the new year, Borsen said.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SEB, SWEDBANK

Stefan Ingves, the head of the Riksbank said in an interview with Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter he wants Swedish banks to be clearer about the size of their interest rate margins.

He repeated an expectation that the repo rate will remain at around today's level -- 1.75 percent -- for the whole of 2012.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)