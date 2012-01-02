(Adds Scanfil)
HELSINKI Jan 2 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SCANFIL
Trading in shares of the Finnish subcontractor to Ericsson
and Nokia Siemens Networks will start again
on the Helsinki bourse after Sievi Capital spun off
its network equipment arm.
For more on the company, click on
ARCHER
Drill- and well service company Archer cut its
fourth-quarter guidance on weaker-than-expected operations in
November and said its chief executive would depart.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, would be in the "mid
$80s million," below a November guidance for "lower $90s
million", it said.
It added that Jorgen Rasmussen will "transition out" of his
role as group chief executive to pursue other interests and
Fredrik Halvorsen will serve as vice chairman and Chief
Executive until a permanent replacement is found.
For more on the company, click on
COLOPLAST
The Danish healthcare products maker believes it can create
quite a lot of growth in the group's US sales, business daily
Borsen said. The company currently generates just under 75
percent of its turnover in crisis-hit Europe, Borsen said.
For more on the companies, click on
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Shares in the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer
could fall further after a 65 percent drop in 2011, business
daily Borsen said.
The group still needs orders to meet its order intake
guidance for 2011 in spite of a large number of announced orders
just before the new year, Borsen said.
For more on the companies, click on
NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SEB,
SWEDBANK
Stefan Ingves, the head of the Riksbank said in an interview
with Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter he wants Swedish banks to be
clearer about the size of their interest rate margins.
He repeated an expectation that the repo rate will remain at
around today's level -- 1.75 percent -- for the whole of 2012.
For more on the companies, double-click on,
,,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)