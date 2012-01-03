HELSINKI Jan 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

French carmaker Renault, a main owner in the Swedish truckmaker, will keep its A-shares in it for many years, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The French state, which is a large owner in Renault, considers the military vehicles production at Volvo's subsidiary Renault Trucks as a strategic asset and thus wants Renault to keep at least most of its stake in Volvo, the paper cited sources as saying.

Speculation Renault would sell its holding in Volvo has been rife in recent years and grew more intense after it sold a block of B-shares in 2009.

Renault controls 17.1 percent of votes and 6.5 percent of the capital in Volvo, according to Volvo's website.

SANOMA

The Nordic media company will eventually sell its kiosk chain for up to 200 million euros ($259.63 million), and Norwegian Reitangruppen is seen as a potential buyer candidate, analysts told business daily Kauppalehti.

However, the analysts said it seems difficult for Sanoma to reach a deal over the business with weak outlook. Reitangruppen operates 7-Eleven chain in Nordic countries.

Sanoma last year announced a string of M&A deals to shed non-core assets and focus more on consumer media and educational publishing. It has confirmed it will examine "every option" for all businesses in its Trade division.

DANSKE BANK, A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

A conclusion from consultant McKinsey that it could be advantageous for the Danish oil and shipping group to sell its 22.7 percent stake in the Danish bank has been positively received by Maersk's management, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

The consulting company concludes that it could be an advantage for the group to focus entirely on shipping and oil activities, Jyllands-Posten said.

Separately, the Financial Supervisory Authority has recently concluded that new and severe writedowns could be under way for the bank's unit in Northern Ireland, Northern Bank, Jyllands-Posten said.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceuticals group has entered into an agreement with US biopharmaceutical company Ossianix, the US company said. The investment from Lundbeck will allow Ossianix to generate biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of nervous system disorders.

Lundbeck will retain the right to negotiate for certain products and technologies arising from the research at Ossianix, the company said.

SCA

In a bid to boost sales of incontinence care products in China, the Swedish hygiene products maker is in the process of starting a home care business in Shanghai with the aim to hire 1,000 nurses, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.

"The incontinence market has not taken off in China, but it is starting to grow along with the middle class," Ulf Soderstrom, head of SCA's Asia business, told the paper. "It's an enormous market that is expected to grow 20 percent per year."

SWEDISH MATCH

The tobacco products maker has, following a tobacco tax hike in Sweden on Jan. 1, raised prices in Sweden on its main cash cow wet snuff, and reduced the size of the poaches that most of the product is sold in, commercial broadcaster TV4 reported on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7703 euros)