HELSINKI Jan 3 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO
French carmaker Renault, a main owner in the
Swedish truckmaker, will keep its A-shares in it for many years,
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday,
citing sources.
The French state, which is a large owner in Renault,
considers the military vehicles production at Volvo's subsidiary
Renault Trucks as a strategic asset and thus wants Renault to
keep at least most of its stake in Volvo, the paper cited
sources as saying.
Speculation Renault would sell its holding in Volvo has been
rife in recent years and grew more intense after it sold a block
of B-shares in 2009.
Renault controls 17.1 percent of votes and 6.5 percent of
the capital in Volvo, according to Volvo's website.
For more on the company, double-click on
SANOMA
The Nordic media company will eventually sell its kiosk
chain for up to 200 million euros ($259.63 million), and
Norwegian Reitangruppen is seen as a potential buyer candidate,
analysts told business daily Kauppalehti.
However, the analysts said it seems difficult for Sanoma to
reach a deal over the business with weak outlook. Reitangruppen
operates 7-Eleven chain in Nordic countries.
Sanoma last year announced a string of M&A deals to shed
non-core assets and focus more on consumer media and educational
publishing. It has confirmed it will examine "every option" for
all businesses in its Trade division.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK, A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
A conclusion from consultant McKinsey that it could be
advantageous for the Danish oil and shipping group to sell its
22.7 percent stake in the Danish bank has been positively
received by Maersk's management, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
The consulting company concludes that it could be an
advantage for the group to focus entirely on shipping and oil
activities, Jyllands-Posten said.
Separately, the Financial Supervisory Authority has recently
concluded that new and severe writedowns could be under way for
the bank's unit in Northern Ireland, Northern Bank,
Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the companies, click on
LUNDBECK
The Danish pharmaceuticals group has entered into an
agreement with US biopharmaceutical company Ossianix, the US
company said. The investment from Lundbeck will allow Ossianix
to generate biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of nervous
system disorders.
Lundbeck will retain the right to negotiate for certain
products and technologies arising from the research at Ossianix,
the company said.
For more on the company, click on
SCA
In a bid to boost sales of incontinence care products in
China, the Swedish hygiene products maker is in the process of
starting a home care business in Shanghai with the aim to hire
1,000 nurses, business daily Dagens Industri reported on
Tuesday.
"The incontinence market has not taken off in China, but it
is starting to grow along with the middle class," Ulf
Soderstrom, head of SCA's Asia business, told the paper. "It's
an enormous market that is expected to grow 20 percent per
year."
For more on the company, double-click on
SWEDISH MATCH
The tobacco products maker has, following a tobacco tax hike
in Sweden on Jan. 1, raised prices in Sweden on its main cash
cow wet snuff, and reduced the size of the poaches that most of
the product is sold in, commercial broadcaster TV4 reported on
Tuesday.
For more on the company, double-click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7703 euros)