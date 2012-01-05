HELSINKI Jan 5 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
The board of directors of the Finnish-based phone maker
Nokia will propose Risto Siilasmaa as its next
chairman after its long-time leader, Jorma Ollila, steps down in
May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said, citing unnamed
sources.
FORTUM
Top Finnish utility said heavy storms that damaged power
grids in the Nordic region late last year would cost the company
about 45 million euros ($58 million) in customer compensation
and repairs.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil company said on Thursday its net proven and
probably reserves stood at 210.7 million barrels of oil
equivalent at the end of 2011, a 21 percent increase from the
end of 2010.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)