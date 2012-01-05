HELSINKI Jan 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

The board of directors of the Finnish-based phone maker Nokia will propose Risto Siilasmaa as its next chairman after its long-time leader, Jorma Ollila, steps down in May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

FORTUM

Top Finnish utility said heavy storms that damaged power grids in the Nordic region late last year would cost the company about 45 million euros ($58 million) in customer compensation and repairs.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil company said on Thursday its net proven and probably reserves stood at 210.7 million barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2011, a 21 percent increase from the end of 2010.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)