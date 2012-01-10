(Adds Vestjysk Bank, Alfa Laval)
HELSINKI Jan 10 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
The Finnish handset maker confirmed the widely-anticipated
launch of Lumia 900 smartphone. AT&T will be its exclusive
carrier in the U.S. market.
AT&T announced plans to launch seven new smartphones and a
tablet computer in coming months -- including two phones using
software from Microsoft Corp -- for a new LTE network
it is building.
Jeff Bradley, senior vice president of devices for AT&T,
said the companies were working together to supercharge the
ecosystem around the Windows Phone, but said the firm would put
most of its marketing push behind Samsung's Note
model, which uses Google's Android platform.
For more on the company please double-click on
ERICSSON, NOKIA
Eyes on Ericsson and Nokia after their U.S. rival in network
equipment, Juniper Networks Inc, cut its fourth-quarter
outlook on weaker-than-expected demand from service providers.
Juniper said weak demand for routers - which move data
packets along networks - was not limited to any single geography
but a significant part of the impact was from its U.S. service
providers.
For more on the companies please double-click on
and
TGS-Nopec
The Norwegian seismic oil-exploration company plans to
provide guidance for 2012 on Tuesday, with analysts on average
forecasting that the company will project net revenues of $717
million and multi-client investments of $324 million.
For more on the company, double-click on
VESTJYSK BANK
Vestjysk Bank, the No. 8 bank in Denmark, could be forced
into the hands of the state after the country's big banks
refused to come to its aid in a telephone conference on Monday,
financial daily Borsen said.
Vestjysk Bank, with total assets of 30 billion Danish crowns
($5.14 billion), owes the government more than 9 billion crowns
and has a shortfall of more than 8 billion in its deposit and
lending activities, so the government could convert debt into
equity if regulators deemed it did not fulfill solvency
requirements, the newspaper said.
For more on the company, double click on
ALFA LAVAL
Alfa Laval India said on Tuesday its Sweden-based
parent Alfa laval had offered to delist the stock at a price of
2,850 rupees per share..
On Sept. 16 Alfa Laval India said its founder would consider
voluntary delisting of its Indian business from the Bombay Stock
Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
For more on the company, double-click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns)