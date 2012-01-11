HELSINKI Jan 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CHR HANSEN

Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen is expected to report a nearly 12 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit with EBIT seen at 39.3 million euros ($50.22 million) on average in a Reuters survey of analysts.

VESTAS

Investors' patience is worn out after last week's profit warning, and several institutional investors want to change the chairman of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, financial daily Borsen said.

Bent Carlsen has been chairman of the board since 1996 and his term is due to end at the next annual general meeting.

"Vestas knows well that we want a change in the chairmanship," one investor told the paper anonymously. Several investors want FLSmidth CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, who is a board member, to take over as chairman, the newspaper said.

Vestas is due to present a new organisation for the company on Thursday when analysts expect the company to announce a few thousand job cuts to meet its savings target.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer is considering cutting production at its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant in Australia, citing weak macro-economic environment, low metal prices, an uncertain market outlook and a strong Australian dollar.

Kurri Kurri has three production lines with a total annual production capacity of 180,000 tonnes.

DNA NOKIA

Finnish carrier DNA will start sales of Nokia's latest flagship model, Lumia 800, in its home market from Feb 1.

($1 = 0.7826 euros)

