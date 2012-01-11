(Adds Nordea, Swedbank factors)

HELSINKI Jan 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA, SWEDBANK

Reasearch group Exane BNP Paribas has downgraded the Nordic region's biggest bank, Nordea, to "underperform" from "neutral" due to its exposure to the weak Danish economy.

Exane said that around a quarter of Nordea's operations are in Denmark and cut its target price on the lender to 58 crowns per share from 65 crowns.

At the same time, Exane said it had raised its target price for rival Swedbank to 103 crowns from 96 crowns.

"We have raised our earnings estimates (for Swedbank) by around 5 percent driven both by NII and provisions," Exane said in the note from Tuesday.

CHR HANSEN

Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen reports a rise in first-quarter operating profit, with EBIT of 41 million euros ($52.4 million) compared to the market's average forecast of 39.3 million euros.

VESTAS

Investors' patience is worn out after last week's profit warning, and several institutional investors want to change the chairman of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, financial daily Borsen said.

Bent Carlsen has been chairman of the board since 1996 and his term is due to end at the next annual general meeting.

"Vestas knows well that we want a change in the chairmanship," one investor told the paper anonymously. Several investors want FLSmidth CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, who is a board member, to take over as chairman, the newspaper said.

Vestas is due to present a new organisation for the company on Thursday when analysts expect the company to announce a few thousand job cuts to meet its savings target.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer is considering cutting production at its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant in Australia, citing weak macro-economic environment, low metal prices, an uncertain market outlook and a strong Australian dollar.

Kurri Kurri has three production lines with a total annual production capacity of 180,000 tonnes.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline publishes traffic figures for December at 1000 GMT.

DNA NOKIA

Finnish carrier DNA will start sales of Nokia's latest flagship model, Lumia 800, in its home market from Feb 1.

($1 = 0.7826 euros)

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)