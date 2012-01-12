(Updates with news from Vestas, Nokia CEO comments)

HELSINKI Jan 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker says it will cut roughly 10 percent of its workforce in a bid to restore profitability, but its CEO would keep his job.

ERICSSON A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Swedish telecom equipment maker said late on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with A.P. Moller-Maersk to deploy mobile and satellite communication to the Danish oil and shipping group's entire vessel fleet.

Under the deal, Ericsson will over the next two years install antennas and GSM base stations on 400 out of Maersk's container vessels and provide seven years of support.

Until now, Maersk's container ships have been equipped with satellite connectivity.

Separately, Ericsson said on Thursday it had finalised the acquisition of U.S. group Telcordia. The deal was announced in June 2011.

AUTOLIV

The Swedish car safety equipment maker may reach sales of around 1 billion Swedish crowns in Russia in a few years, business daily Dagens Industri cites Autoliv official Gustaf Celsing as saying.

Autoliv is investing half a billion crowns in two new factories in Russia, Dagens Industri said.

NOKIA

Asked by Der Standard about rumours Microsoft could buy Nokia or its smartphone business, Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop says "this rumour is baseless."

