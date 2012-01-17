HELSINKI Jan 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STORA ENSO

Finnish forest company said it will record one-off items that will hurt operating profit by 21 million euros ($26.6 million) in the fourth quarter. The items are realted to water purification and other costs, it said.

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian salmon farmer, the world's largest, said in an update on Tuesday that its operational earnings before interest and taxes in the fourth quarter of 2011 totalled about 390 million crowns ($64.4 million), beating forecasts by eight percent. The company's full fourth-quarter report is due on Feb. 8.

SCA

SCA announced on Tuesday it is divesting its packaging operations, excluding two kraftliner mills in Sweden, to DS Smith for 1.7 billion euros on a debt free basis.

The company said it would make a 4 billion Swedish crown ($572 million) writedown of goodwill which would affect its fourth-quarter result.

