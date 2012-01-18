(Adds Assa Abloy factor)

ASSA ABLOY

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), an indicator of activity in the U.S. building sector, was in positive territory in December for the second month in a row, figures from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) showed.

The index excludes private housing.

Figures for the institutional sub-sector, the most important for Assa Abloy, indicate increased demand for the first time in nearly a year, something analysts said could be positive for Assa's shares on Wednesday.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury electronics maker reported quarterly revenues of 776 million Danish crowns ($133 mln). That was slightly lower than the 810 million analysts expected in a Reuters survey.

Its quarterly pretax profit of 41 million crowns also fell short of the market's average forecast of 47 million.

TORM A/S

The Danish shipping company said on Tuesday that its banks agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

The extension gave some breathing space to Torm, a tanker and dry-bulk operator whose existence hangs in the balance after a plunge in the shipping markets knocked it into the red and wiped 90 percent off the value of its stock last year.

GN STORE NORD

The chairman of Danish headsets and hearing aids maker GN Store Nord told daily Berlingske that the group's hearing aids division GN Resound was taking market share from rivals and there was no plan to split the group.

"We will not sell or split this company up. On the contrary," Chairman Per Wold-Olsen said.

TGS NOPEC

Norwegian oil surveyor TGS Nopec Geophysical plans to commence a 3D multi-client survey offshore Angola.

The company said the survey will initially commence over blocks 36 and 37 in late January, then continue over block 35 with acquisition scheduled to complete duringthe third quarter of 2012. The project is to cover nearly 12,500 square kilometres.

NORSK HYDRO

Norsk Hydro says it will curtail one of three production lines, representing annual production of 60,000 metric tonnes, at its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant in Australia.

The company said the reduction will be accomplished by curtailing potline 1, commissioned in 1969, at a cost of around $20 million.

