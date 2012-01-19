(Adds results from Novozymes, Sony-Ericsson)

SONY ERICSSON

The world's ninth-biggest mobile handset maker reported it shipped 9.0 million handsets in the fourth quarter, lower than analysts' average forecast of 10.5 million.

It reported 1.29 billion euros in quarterly sales, lower than the market's forecast for 1.69 billion, and blamed intense competition, unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and the impact of floods in Thailand.

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes reported a 19 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, at the low end of market expectations. It also gave a cautious outlook for 2012, blaming global uncertainty.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 496 million Danish crowns ($85.49 million) in October-December. The average analyst forecast was for 515 million crowns.

DFDS

The Danish ferry and freight operator said late on Wednesday that it expected to be hit in 2012 by a new competitor on a route between Sweden and the UK, which would rival its Gothenburg-Immingham route.

"The opening of the route is expected to have a significant negative impact on the Group's results for 2012. Based on the information available at present, the level of the impact cannot be further quantified," DFDS said in a statement.

VESTJYSK BANK

Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank has asked the government to convert some of its hybrid capital loan into equity, which will put the state in control of the bank, financial daily Borsen said.

The paper said Business Affairs Minister Ole Sohn had informed members of parliament about the process, but politicians declined to confirm the report.

SAAB

China's Youngman is planning to bid 5 billion Swedish crowns ($730 million) for the bankrupt Swedish carmaker, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Youngman, which had been in discussions to buy a share in Saab prior to the Swedish company being placed in the hands of receivers, would bid for the company next week.

Dagens Industri quoted a source saying Youngman would get round the problem of getting parts from former Saab owner GM by sourcing elsewhere.

"According to the plan... the idea is to start production of the Saab 9-3 in Trollhattan 15 weeks after a deal is signed with the receivers," Dagens Industri quoted a source saying.

