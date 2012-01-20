RPT-COLUMN-Should aluminium bulls be worried by falling physical premiums? Andy Home
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
HELSINKI Jan 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA, SIEMENS, KT CORP
Nokia's network gear arm Nokia Siemens Networks [ NSN.UL ] said it has won an order to provide part of LTE network for South Korea's No 2 mobile carrier KT Corp .
For more on the companies, click on,, ,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
SEOUL, June 13 South Korean battery maker LG Chem Ltd denied on Tuesday a media report that it has signed a 7 trillion won ($6.20 billion) deal to supply electric vehicle batteries for Volkswagen AG.