The chief executive of Norway's biggest lender repeated his view that it will be more difficult for the bank to reach its 2012 target of pretax profit before loan losses of 22 billion to 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.7 billion - $4.2 billion).

"We stand by the target, but it will be tougher to reach. Not least, the top part of the range," Rune Bjerke said in an interview with Swedish business daily Dagens Industri.

He also said he believed that even if Europe faces a tough future it will not see a repeat of the 2008 crash.

Nokia's network gear arm Nokia Siemens Networks [ NSN.UL ] said it has won an order to provide part of LTE network for South Korea's No 2 mobile carrier KT Corp .

