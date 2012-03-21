HELSINKI, March 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer's biggest rival, Zara owner Inditex posted a 12 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) on Wednesday as new growth markets compensated for sluggish spending in Europe.

The Spanish firm boosted sales 10 percent to 13.8 billion euros. Results were in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

TELIASONERA

Finnish state investment firm Solidium said late on Tuesday it was cutting its stake in the Swedish telecoms group to around 11 percent from 13.7 percent to pay for recent investments.

Solidium said it was offering 400 million to 550 million euros ($530-728 mln) worth of shares in TeliaSonera, combined with an offering of 450 million to 600 million euros in bonds exchangeable into TeliaSonera shares.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Large institutional investors in Lundin Petroleum on Tuesday, at a meeting with its management, demanded that the Swedish firm launch an independent inquiry into its earlier operations in Sudan after criticism in Swedish media against its way do do business with regimes in Sudan and Ethiopia.

NOVO NORDISK

A future obesity drug from the Danish insulin producer could become bigger in terms of sales than the group's current key diabetes treatment, business daily Borsen said. The diabetes treatment recorded sales of 50 billion Danish crowns ($8.89 billion) in 2011, Borsen said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)