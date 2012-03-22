(Adds Norwegian Air factor)
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
The no-frills airline aims to raise its share of the
European market to 6 percent from the current 2 percent thanks
to a huge order of planes earlier this year, daily Dagens
Industri wrote.
In January, Norwegian announced it would buy 222
narrow-bodied aircraft, betting on future growth despite the
debt crisis in Europe threatening the region with years of
austerity.
The new planes will give the company, a major competitor to
Scandinavian airline SAS an edge over competitors
because they use much less fuel than older models.
"Fuel costs are by far the biggest for airlines. And with
today's prices it is impossible to make money with old and
fuel-hungry planes," the paper quoted Norwegian's CEO Bjorn Kjos
saying.
Kjos said he expected fuel prices to continue to rise.
For more on the company double click on
HUHTAMAKI
The Finnish consumer packaging maker plans to acquire Josco,
a manufacturer of paper and plastic disposable packaging
products based in Hong Kong, for 67 million euros ($88.4
million).
Huhtamaki is trying to strengthen its position in Asia, the
company said. After the deal is finished, it will hold 12
manufacturing units in Asia, amounting to around 15 percent of
the group's net sales.
For more on the company, double-click on
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is turning its focus on Eastern
Europe and plans to launch a number of new routes to and from
Poland to create growth, business daily Borsen said.
For more on the company, double-click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
APM Terminals, the port operating arm of the Danish oil and
shipping group, has won a concession from the government of
Costa Rica. The 33-year concession will require an investment of
about $992 million from the company, it said in a statement.
For more on the company, double-click on
DSV
The Danish transport group is ready for larger acquisitions
after focusing on cost cuts for a number of years, daily
Berlingske Tidende's Business Magazine said. The group is
currently the sixth largest transport group in the world and
will in five years time be the fourth biggest, its CEO told
Berlingske.
For more on the company, double-click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7582 euros)