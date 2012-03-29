(Adds H&M results, Vestas Wind Systems, Outokumpu)

HELSINKI, March 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion giant reported a quarterly pretax profit of 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($553.7 million), missing the market's average forecast of 4.2 billion Swedish crowns.

Its gross margin was also below market expectations.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer might have to cut jobs and scale down its business in the United States if the country's wind turbine subsidy scheme was not renewed, daily Jyllands-Posten reported, citing an analyst.

OUTOKUMPU

Outokumpu will seek growth in Asia while it focuses on restructuring and improving profitability in Europe, its chief executive told business magazine Arvopaperi.

CEO Mika Seitovirta was also quoted as saying the company's acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel will boost its capacity utilisation rates to 85-90 percent from last year's 70-75 percent.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker repeated it expects net sales for 2012 to grow around 5-10 percent and operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent. It said the guidance takes into account the impact of the Hamworthy acquisition, closed at the end of January.

Wartsila holds capital markets day in Helsinki on Thursday.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)