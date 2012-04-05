HELSINKI, April 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FINNAIR

Finnish business daily Kauppalehti said Air France was not interested in a partnership with Finnair.

Finland's flag carrier has been looking for European partnerships to help cut costs in short-haul flights.

UPM-KYMMENE

Consolidation in Europe's paper industry will continue, and UPM-Kymmene's paper business needs to become more profitable, UPM CEO Jussi Pesonen told Finnish business magazine Talouselama.

He also said the company aimed to increase sales in its biodiesel business to billions of euros, although he did not give a time frame.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish paper company said it will shut down its Paty Mill in Hungary for good due to weaker demand. The move will reduce annual costs by around 7 million euros ($9 million), it said.

Separately, the company said one-off items would weigh down its first-quarter operating profit by 25 million euros.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)