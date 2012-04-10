BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair updates on lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group For Tourism And Development Co:
HELSINKI, April 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO
The global number two truck maker has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation with engine maker Deutz , it said in a statement released after the early close of the Swedish stock market for Easter on Thursday.
The non-binding agreement set an aim to explore the potential to extend the companies' long-term joint development of medium-duty engines for off-road applications and for establishing a joint venture in China, majority-owned by Deutz, for production of such engines.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group For Tourism And Development Co:
HONG KONG, June 11 China's Yancoal has gained Chinese regulatory approval for its $2.45 billion purchase of Rio Tinto's Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday which also acknowledged Glencore's counterbid for the assets on Friday.