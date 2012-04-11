HELSINKI, April 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

Struggling cellphone maker Nokia disclosed a software bug in its new flagship Lumia 900 model, dealing a setback to its ambitions to re-enter the U.S. smartphone market.

M-REAL

Finnish forestry cooperative Metsaliitto and M-real said they will sell a 24.9 percent stake in pulp firm Metsa Fibre for 472 million euros ($617.5 million) to Japan's Itochu Corporation .

TORM

The indebted Danish shipping group will face a restructuring of its board when the lending banks take control over the company in the near future, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. Nearly the entire board could be replaced, the paper wrote.

SCANIA

The truck maker has extended its deal with Korea's Doosan Infracore to include not only engines for articulated dump trucks and large wheel loaders but engines for other products as well.

"This cooperation strengthens our position in the growing Asian market," Scania said.

SAAB

Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile and India's Mahindra & Mahindra are among the final bidders for bankrupt Swedish car maker Saab, daily Dagens Industri wrote, quoting sources.

Receivers said on Tuesday that Saab had debts of 13 billion and its assets were worth around 3.6 billion, leaving a shortfall of 9.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.38 billion).

Among those set to lose money when the firm is wound up are workers, suppliers and the Swedish state.

The receivers did not say how many bids they had received for Saab.

($1 = 6.7977 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7644 euros)