HELSINKI, April 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Several banks and brokers have cut their price targets on the shares in the cellphone maker, following the Finnish firm's warning of losses a day earlier.

Nomura cut its target to 3.20 euros from 4 euros, while Baird and Canaccord Genuity, both cut their target to $4 from $5. All three have a neutral rating on the stock.

