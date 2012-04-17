(Adds Aker Solutions, Statoil)
HELSINKI, April 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
AKER SOLUTIONS, STATOIL
The Norwegian oil services firm has won an eight-year well-
and drilling services contract from Statoil worth $1.9 billion
and will order a Category B well intervention rig.
For more on the companies, click on,
NOKIA
Timo Rothovius, chairman of Finnish Shareholders Union which
represents small shareholders, told daily Aamulehti that Nokia
could be bought by a Chinese mobile phone maker.
For more on the company, click on
OUTOKUMPU
Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu's 1,274,020,027 new
shares will be traded on April 18. The firm issued new shares to
partly fund its 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) acquisition of
ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit.
For more on the company, click on
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner said it started a scheduled maintenance
turnaround at its refinery in Naantali refinery, western
Finland. The refinery main products are traffic fuels and
specialty products, such as bitumen, solvents and small engine
gasoline.
The firm has said the turnaround should last six weeks,
during which the refinery will be offline.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)