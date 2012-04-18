HELSINKI, April 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

BANG & OLUFSEN

Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen is expected to report a rise of 83 percent to 55.4 million Danish crowns ($9.8 million) in third quarter pretax profit, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Bang & Olufsen's third quarter results of 2011/12 financial year are due at around 0630 GMT.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, said first-quarter operating profit fell sharply even as harvested volumes were ahead of plan as salmon prices fell.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was around 270 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million, shy of market expectations for 311 million crowns and also down from 963 million a year earlier.

TTS GROUP

TTS Group agreed to sell its drilling equipment business and relevant subsidiaries to Cameron International Corporation for $270 million, plus a turnover based earn-out model for a three-year period.

The deal before earn out will give TTS Group a profit approximately 300 million Norwegian crowns and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries for the six biggest categories of appliances in North America (AHAM 6) tumbled 16.7 percent in March after a fall of 9 percent in February, data from industry organisation Association of Home Appliance Makers showed late on Tuesday.

Since the turn of the year, deliveries have fallen 10 percent, signalling headwinds for manufacturers such as Sweden's Electrolux, the world's second biggest home appliances maker.

ASSA ABLOY, SKANSKA

The Architecture Billings Index, a leading indicator of U.S. construction activity, edged down to 50.4 points in March from 51.0 points in the previous month, a report issued by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) showed.

It was the fifth month in a row with a reading above 50 points, representing an increase in billings. A separate index of new project inquiries fell to 56.6 points compared to 63.4 points in February, the institute said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.7412 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 5.6611 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)