HELSINKI, April 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

MILLICOM

The Swedish-listed emerging market telecom operators reported first-quarter core profit just below expectations on and stood by its outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $517 million versus a mean forecast of $532 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $509 million in the year-ago quarter.